Ducati VR46, Marco Bezzecchi aims very high

Protagonist of an excellent season in 2023, which ended in third place in the MotoGP world rankings, Marco Bezzecchi was among the guests of honor at 'Campioni in Festa', an event organized by Ducati at the Unipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno, for celebrate his successes in the MotoGP, World Superbike and World Supersport world championships.

The rider from Romagna spoke to Sportal.it: “I feel much improved, I've grown a lot, luckily I've had some good races. You know when you're in front and fighting with the fastest, you learn a lot from them and you see many things and therefore I feel good but obviously I have to continue like this.”

After three seasons paired with Luca Marini, in 2024 the rider from Rimini will have a new teammate, Fabio Di Giannantonio, coming from the Ducati Gresini team: “Fabio and I have known each other for a long time and we have already worked together in Valencia, obviously only one day, but it was a good start.”

Bez is aiming very high for next season, where he will be a candidate for the title: “Yes, come on, I hope so, it's a bit early, we haven't even done the tests but obviously I hope to be there”.

