Spooky-Man and the return of Cyborg Spider-Man mark a milestone for Marvel

In March 2024, Marvel Comics will release the long-awaited second issue of its Edge of Spider-Verse series. This installment promises to revolutionize the Spider-Man universe with the introduction of a completely new hero: Spooky-Man. But what makes this character so special?

A new hero enters the scene

The main story, by writer Kaare Andrews and artist Bob Quinn, takes us to a unique setting: Spider-High. This is not just any institute; It is, in fact, the most dangerous on Earth. New student Gluemy Miller faces a life-threatening school year, with villainous teachers literally trying to kill him. However, there is a ray of hope in the midst of this darkness: can the mysterious and deadly Spooky-Man save the day?

In an exciting twist, Rich Douek and Edgar Salazar bring back Cyborg Spider-Man. Marvel hails it as “the coolest Spider suit of the '90s,” and in this installment, they promise to make the most of it. This side story isn't just a nostalgia trip; is a reinvention of an iconic character who has remained in the shadows for too long.

Who is this new guardian of the Spider Multiverse?

The appearance of Spooky-Man in the Marvel universe not only adds a new chapter to Spider-Man's already rich mythology, but also raises fascinating questions about his origin and powers. How does this enigmatic new hero compare to the iconic Spider-Man characters we already know? Fans are excited to discover Spooky-Man's unique abilities and how they will fit into the already complex fabric of the Spider-Man multiverse. Anticipation to learn the details of his origin story and the motivations behind his mysterious mask is at an all-time high.

Furthermore, comparisons with other heroes of the multiverso Spider They are inevitable. Fans are wondering if Spooky-Man will share similarities with characters like Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy or even the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker. These comparisons not only enrich the debate among fans, but also underscore Marvel's ability to continue creating characters that are unique, while staying true to the spirit of the franchise. The arrival of Spooky-Man in the pages of Edge of Spider-Verse #2 promises to be a milestone in the ongoing evolution of the Spider-Man universe.

More than Spooky-Man

But Spooky-Man isn't the only new character in this issue. The first issue of Edge of Spider-Verse introduced us to Weapon VIII, a variant of Spider-Man inspired by the X-Men. Created by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Travel Foreman, Weapon VIII is tasked with hunting down Weapon X, better known as Wolverine.

Additionally, just as issue #2 features the story of Cyborg Spider-Man, issue #1 reintroduces Spider-Byte, who rose to fame on the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The new adventure of Margo Kess is the work of writer Nilah Magruder and artist Eric Gapstur.

A universe in constant expansion

Edge of Spider-Verse #2 is not just a new installment in a comic series; is an expansion of the Spider-Man universe. With new and familiar characters, bold stories, and art that captures the essence of this dynamic world, Marvel continues to demonstrate why he remains a giant in the comics world.

Spooky-Man and Cyborg Spider-Man are just the tip of the iceberg in this multiversal narrative. Marvel invites us to immerse ourselves in this cosmos where each number is a door to infinite possibilities. Edge of Spider-Verse #2 will be available starting March 27, 2024, and without a doubt, it will be an issue you won't want to miss.