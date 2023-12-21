Beware of spoilers! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about leaks from its epilogue. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

And, after the announcement of the epilogue, it seems that this ending has been leaked on the internet. It seems that images and videos have already been shown on social networks and on YouTube showing this ending.

It seems to have been found thanks to title datamine. As expected, The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have been actively removing these leaks to avoid the mass disclosure of spoilers.

We recommend you be careful to avoid spoilers. We will not share any on the website. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

What do you think? We read you in the comments below!

