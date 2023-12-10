One of the most successful games on Nintendo Switch is Splatoon 3, which continues to receive new content and events that fascinate its users. Now, those responsible for it have released one more update that is responsible for fixing some errors.

Splatoon 3 was released on September 9, 2022

As you surely remember, Splatoon 3 was released in the second half of last year and has become one of the most interesting games on the hybrid console, so Nintendo is still looking for ways to polish it so that the players’ experience is the same. better.

Because of this, the developers of the title have just released update 6.0.1, which includes several fixes that will allow for a smoother gaming session.

What does the new Splatoon 3 update include?

Here you can see the main content notes:

Fixes to player controls:

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen to freeze for a moment during battles or work shifts Fixed an issue that sometimes caused players who activated their Triple Splashdown special after performing certain actions to appear in a location different on other players’ screens

Fixes to Salmon Run:

Fixed an issue in Big Run that caused the news to not appear correctly when the event ended and prevented players from receiving a badge or decoration based on their high score. Players who have already been affected by this issue will be able to see the news play correctly and also receive the badge or decorations they were meant to receive when applying this update Fixed an issue that caused shots from the Crab Tank’s cannon to deal less damage than before when hitting the body of a Steelhead while a bomb was growing on its head

Other fixes:

Fixed an issue where if a player’s system went into sleep mode and disconnected from the Internet, then came out of sleep mode and the player restarted the game, the player would return to the square instead of where they were before

As you could see, the game for the Nintendo platform continues to be improved to offer the craziest and most ink-filled battles, so it is undoubtedly a good time to start the challenges with your friends.

The bad news is that, even with this patch, the community has complained that the problems associated with the last Big Run event continue to appear, so the developers have promised another update soon to put an end to that situation.

We remind you that Splatoon 3 is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find other news related to the franchise at this link.

What do you think of the news in the Nintendo game? Tell us in the comments.

