One of the most popular games on Nintendo Switch is, without a doubt, Splatoon 3, which continues to be polished to offer the best experience to its players. Now, those responsible for it have released a new update to fix some errors.

Splatoon 3 launched in the second half of 2022

As you surely remember, Splatoon 3 was released on September 9, 2022 and became one of the most beloved games on the hybrid console, which is why its developers continue to maintain it to keep it in the best possible condition.

Because of this, Nintendo has just released the update 6.0.2which includes several corrections that will allow you to have a more fluid and problem-free gaming session.

What does the new Splatoon 3 update include?

Here you can see the main patch notes:

Multiplayer fixes:

Adjusts the color change when affected by the Screen to make it more natural. The screen brightness of the effect itself has also been dimmed Fixed an issue that sometimes caused players who activated their Triple Splashdown special after performing certain actions to appear in a different location on other players' screens

Fixes to Salmon Run:

It makes it possible for those who participated in the Big Run held from December 2 to 4 and did not receive decorations or badges for their scores, to receive them without fail. You can acquire them by accessing the lobby after downloading this game update

Other fixes:

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a communication error when players who had seen the news about the start of a new season and players who had not seen it communicated in The Whirlpool

As you can see, the game for the Nintendo platform continues to be improved to offer the most intense ink-filled battles in the industry, so it is a good time to start the challenges with your friends and family.

We remind you that Splatoon 3 is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find other news related to the franchise at this link.

