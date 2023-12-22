Splatoon 3 has just surprised its players by announcing the theme of its next event, el FrostyFest. This time the thing will be to ask ourselves who we like to spend the holidays with: with friends, family or alone. This event will take place starting next January 5extending throughout the entire week until January 13 as you see here:

❄️ News about FrostyFest! ❄️ Whether you spend the holidays with friends, in the company of your family or at your ball, get ready to vote in #Splatoon3 starting January 5th and get everything lost in ink starting January 13th! pic.twitter.com/1kM7jcAFWf — Nintendo España (@NintendoES) December 22, 2023

As if all this were not enough, the official Splatoon account He did not want to waste the opportunity to launch some of the most charismatic new art from his trio of singers, which we leave you below with a very Christmassy feel:

With only a few days left this year, how are you all doing?

This year too, I received a greeting card from the illustration researcher, so I would like to introduce it to you.

It is also unique to this time of year that you can see the streets dressed up and winter attire.

We hope you enjoy Chill Season in your own way. Happy Holidays! pic.twitter.com/BTwWXEAzn0 — Splatoon (@SplatoonJP) December 22, 2023

