After knowing the general presentation of its upcoming news and the date of the second round of DLC, as well as the plans for last Halloween, we now have more details about Splatoon 3. It is new content.

This time they focus on its new update 6.0.2, Now available. These are the details:

Multiplayer fixes

Adjusts the color change when affected by the Screen to make it more natural. The screen brightness of the effect itself has also been dimmed.

Fixes to Salmon Run

Makes it possible for those who participated in the Big Run held from 2/12 to 4/12 and did not properly receive decorations or badges for their scores to acquire the decorations and badges they should have received. You can acquire them by accessing the lobby after applying this Splatoon 3 update.

Other fixes

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a communication error when players who had seen the news about the start of a new season and players who had not seen it communicated in The Whirlpool.

Remember that we are also waiting for your next DLC The face of order, scheduled for next spring.

What did you think of the information? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that Splatoon 3 was launched on September 9 on Nintendo Switch and that you have our analysis here. A great game available on the console!

Fuente.