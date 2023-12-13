After knowing the general presentation of its upcoming news and the date of the second round of DLC, as well as the plans for last Halloween, we now have more details about Splatoon 3. It is new content.

This time they focus on your new tournament appwhich has been officially released and here’s how it works:

Splatoon 3 Tournament Manager is finally available in league (round-robin) and elimination formats with preliminaries. A license number is required to create tournaments that exceed the limits of the Community Tournament Guidelines. Tournaments can be created through SplatNet 3 (in the Nintendo Switch Online app) or through a PC or mobile browser using this link. Tournament Manager provides support for tournament directors, including automatic registration and the ability to create private battle rooms. Nintendo’s official documentation provides detailed information on the steps required to create and manage a tournament, as well as details on how to join and play in one in Splatoon 3. This information can be found at this link.

Remember that we are also waiting for your next DLC The face of order, scheduled for next spring.

Remember that we are also waiting for your next DLC The face of order, scheduled for next spring.

