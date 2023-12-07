After the general presentation of its upcoming news and the date of the second round of DLC, as well as the plans for last Halloween, we now have more details about Splatoon 3. It is about future content.

This time they focus on the new screen that has been introduced to the game as part of the new cold season. We talked about the Screen, detailed a while ago. It’s interesting, but it has these problems:

It makes the colors merge and everything becomes black and white, which is a problem for color blind people who will take longer to detect the colors again when they return to normal. The sound effects have not been liked either, stating that they are too much strident

You can see it below:

What did you think of the information? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that Splatoon 3 was launched on September 9 on Nintendo Switch and that you have our analysis here.

