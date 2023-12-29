After knowing the general presentation of its upcoming news and the date of the second round of DLC, as well as the plans for last Halloween, we now have more details about Splatoon 3. It is new content.

This time they focus on an event that is back: that of Jairus's costumes. These are the details:

The event returns today at 21:00 GMT-3 and additional time slots tomorrow. Event schedule: December 28, 2023, 21:00 GMT-3 December 29, 2023, 1:00 GMT-3 December 29, 2023, 5:00 GMT-3 December 29, 2023, 9:00 GMT -3 December 29, 2023, 13:00 GMT-3 December 29, 2023, 17:00 GMT-3 Experiment with a variety of Jairus' weapons and outfits in the challenge. You will be assigned a suit and weapon at the start of the battle and will change with each subsequent battle. All equipment is provided by Jairo; You do not need to own the items and you cannot keep them.

Remember that we are also waiting for your next DLC The face of order, scheduled for next spring.

What did you think of the information? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that Splatoon 3 was launched on September 9 on Nintendo Switch and that you have our analysis here. A great game available on the console!

