Seventh case in the world, second in Italy

December 18, 2023

It is the case of Paolo Baldassini who, following a road accident in 2020, finds himself unable to walk. But let's go in order: the wound to the spinal cord is the most feared trauma for those exposed to injuries, especially for children road accidents, including automotive ones, where most of these events are recorded. The remaining percentage is divided between non-traumatic cases such as degenerative, congenital, vascular diseases, etc. or for accidents during sporting activities, such as horse riding, skiing and, unfortunately, also from our beloved motorbikes or traumas at work and trivial accidents such as diving into too shallow waters.

In short, when there is a fracture of the vertebrae resulting in spinal cord injury, there is trouble, yet there is hope that something can change. The recent case of Paolo Baldassarri fuels this mirage given that, having learned of the study and development program by the medical team led by professor Pietro Mortinihead of neurosurgery at the hospital San Raffaele of MilanPaolo asked to undergo these particular experimental treatments and a few months after the operation he was able to take his first steps.

The surgical operation which took place last July therefore produced the first positive results, Paolo walks. Certainly he will still have some time to go before he regains strength and consistency in his walking and we wish him the best, but the path is undeniably clear. L'evolution of medical practice relating to this serious problem is constantly developing and the hope that one day we can truly recover from a spinal cord injury appears more concrete.