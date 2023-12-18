One of the companies that continues to surprise the industry with each of its projects is Spike Chunsoft, which continues working on different community-favored sagas. Now, those in charge want to know what kind of games you want in the future and shared a survey to ask you.

This is one of the games created by Spike Chunsoft

As you surely know, this developer has been in charge of creating franchise games such as Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, Danganronpa, Anonymous;Code and Chaos;Head, among others.

Now, and to get an idea of ​​what their fans want for the coming months and years, Spike Chunsoft wants to know everyone's opinion on the titles they want to see come true.

Because of this, an official questionnaire is now ready to ask about players' tastes, interest in anime series, and the types of games they enjoy. Here you can see Spike Chunsoft's post:

You can now answer the survey

“We are delighted that you are interested in being a part of Spike Chunsoft, Inc.'s inaugural annual survey. This survey marks the beginning of what we hope will be an annual tradition. “Whether you've played a Spike Chunsoft, Inc. game or not, this survey is open to you and all players,” reads part of the developer's message.

If you are one of those interested in accessing the survey, let us tell you that you can do so at the following link. It is worth mentioning that answering all the questions will take you around 10-15 minutes.

What do you think of this type of actions by developers? Tell us in the comments.

