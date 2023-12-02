The director used a chance accident to achieve the authenticity he was looking for in the film.

Spielberg preferred to use this scenery rather than resort to CGI

Join the conversation

Steven Spielberg is characterized by make the most of all available resources and immortalize its scenes in our retinas. Good examples of this are some of his most recognized films such as Jaws (1975)with which he brought to the cinema a new way of making horror, Jurassic Park (1993)the saga that has left legendary moments in cinema, or in Saving Private Ryan (1998), considered the best war film in history. In all of them the filmmaker expressed his obsession with reflecting sequences that transmitted an intensity never before experienced on the big screen.

Thus, Spielberg has become one of the most influential filmmakers in the seventh art., opening the way to a cinema full of intensity and emotion from which many directors have drawn. A genius who has been able to connect with the public through his wonderful way of telling the most exciting stories.

His creations allow us to accompany a daredevil archaeologist on his most dangerous adventures in Indiana Jones (1981)or understand the strong friendship that a child establishes with an alien called ET the Extra-Terrestrial (1971). With all this, Spielberg has proven to be passionate about his work able to do anything for leave spectators dazed who watch his movies.

Spielberg’s filmography not only focuses on science fiction

The filmmaker has never limited himself to making a single film genre and has left us jewels of all colors. Despite being recognized for another style of films, surely closer to adventure and action, the director has shown to perform brilliantly in the creation of romances.

Movies like The Terminal (2004) or his recent adaptation of West Side Story (2021)they have corroborated it. Howeverone of the director’s most remembered in this genre is Always (1989)the story that mixes drama, romance and fantasy, managed to conquer the hearts of the public.

It’s a movie from 1989 It is based on Victor Fleming’s drama A Guy Named Joe (1943).and tells the story of Pete Sadinch, a fire department pilot who has a fatal accident while trying to put out a burning forest. Behind this, becomes a spirit that helps young drivers. The plot takes a twist when his friend Ted Baker (Brad Johnson) falls in love with Dorinda (Holly Hunter), his partner until the day of the accident.

The soundtrack of John Williams and Spielberg’s exquisite cinematographic language, leave us a Poignant, thought-provoking romantic drama introspectively about the importance that our actions have on the rest. You can currently watch this movie on Filmin.

Ver Always en Filmin

The director used a chance accident to achieve the authenticity he was looking for in the film

For Always scenes in which the pilots had to go to put out forest fires, Spielberg needed to get the most tangible scenery I could find. The images of planes crossing burning forests They were a key to the success of the film, and the director managed to achieve that level of realism because, indeed, it was real.

During the filming of the film The director learned that a huge fire had spread through Yellowstone National Park. The famous Yellowstone fires of 1988 began in September and they would not cease until the arrival of autumn humidity, after destroy 321,000 hectares of trees. When Spielberg found out about this, he did not take long to send his team to film in one of the sectors of the fire managed by the authorities. Planes with cameras of the movie They were flying over a real forest that was being consumed in flames..

These scenes leave us impressive shots in which the pilots perform detailed high-risk choreographies, everything that happens in the movie is true. The truth is that the development of the technologies CGI (computer created images) we have become accustomed to seeing incredible images on a regular basis, and it is no longer so easy to discriminate what has happened in reality and what has been created with a computer.

However, the authenticity that these scenes showas in many others of the moment, They remind us how amazing cinema can be and the level of danger that was reached to bring impressive events to our screens that, today, any director would carry out using a computer, lowering production costs.

Join the conversation