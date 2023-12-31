The veteran director helped make the film that Ridley Scott eventually directed.

In addition to being one of the oldest directors in cinema, he is also one of the best in recent decades, which is why, The opinion of Steven Spielberg has become crucial when it comes to carrying out many projects, especially those in which he has also worked as a producer, such as the Gladiator film.

Well, as screenwriter David Franzoni recalled in an interview, collected by Screenrant, started working on the script Gladiator after having read the book by Daniel P. Mannix, Those Who Are Going to Die, and while working with Spielberg on his film Amistad. A working relationship that led Franzoni to ask the director what he thought of the script he was writing.

During the screenwriter's presentation of the story, Spielberg asked three key questions that would help Franzoni to direct the script: “'Does this gladiator film have as its protagonists Roman gladiators and not Americans or Japanese or any other nationality?' Yes, I answered. Is there a scene in a coliseum? Yes.”

“Are there fights with swords and against animals that end in death? Yes. Great, let's make the movie“, Spielberg replied.” And after this, the director met with Universal to be able to make the Gladiator film, which Ridley Scott finally ended up directing. A director who is already preparing the sequel for 2024.

More changes to the Gladiator script

Although it was Spielberg who directed the Gladiator script, and who included three of the film's most iconic scenes, When Franzoni's original script came into the hands of Ridley Scott, he was not very happy with the result. Well, for the British director, the dialogues were too complicated for a film of this style.

It is because of that Scott decided to hire screenwriter John Logan, responsible for films like Skyfall or Alien: Covenant, to function as a kind of “script doctor” and give another air to Gladiator's dialogues. And the rest is history.