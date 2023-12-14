Insomniac Games has become the star studio of PlayStation Studios and so far it has proven that it cannot fail as it has achieved a development process and constant AAA releases rarely seen in recent years. Marvel's Spider-Man has been the icon of this team and more installments are on the way, one of them from the Spider-Verse.

Insomniac would work on a Spider-Verse video game

This week, the hack carried out against Insomniac Games was reported and cyber hackers stole information about the projects that the studio has underway. Beyond the threat of revealing sensitive and confidential material in case Insomniac and Sony do not pay, the leaks have begun and one of them has caused fans of Spider-Man They are more excited than ever.

According to information revealed on the GamingLeaksandRumors reddit (via Insider-Gaming) from a leaked document from Insomniac Games, the PlayStation studio is developing a Spider-Verse video game, or at least some type of content that may or may not be an independent delivery.

A Spider-Verse video game would be in development within Insomniac Games

Will the Spider-Verse title be multiplayer? Will it be exclusive to PlayStation?

We say the above because theories are already flooding the networks. The first detail to take into account is that the brief part of the document that refers to the Spider-Verse is preceded by the word “support”, hence some fans think that it could be a multiplayer title, something that draws the attention of immediate for the possibilities of creation and freedom of play that would be offered to the user.

On the other hand, there are those who consider that this video game, content or whatever, could be a DLC for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 that was just released on PlayStation 5. In that sense, the influence and success of animated movies Spider-Man: a new universe y Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versewhich would be the original source for this project in the hands of Insomniac Games.

As it is a Sony property, if the existence of a Spider-Verse video game is confirmed, it is a fact that it will be a console exclusive for PlayStation and at some point it would be released on PC.

What's your opinion about it? Would you like a Spider-Verse multiplayer or a single-player installment?

