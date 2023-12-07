Spider-Man’s new villain has been tormenting the hero for a long time.

Join the conversation

We already know what it is the identity of the last villain that has been submitted for Spider-Manand has been hiding in plain sight since the beginning of this new comic series by The Amazing Spider-Man. The Re-Possessor was first introduced a few issues ago as the right hand of Madelyne Pyror whom he summoned to retrieve Rek-Rap back to Limbo. All this time it has been shown that he knows Spider-Man’s secret identitybut the reason remains unknown.

Spider-Man’s new villain has been tormenting the hero for a long time

It turns out that Re-Po is actually a debt collector. Throughout several issues, this villain was harassing the friends and family of Peter Parker in an effort to get Peter to pay off a bill for services provided by the hospital. The identity of the villain was almost so obvious that it was easy for readers to overlook it up to this point, but it makes a lot of sense once all the pieces take their place in the story.

After sending to Peter Parker until the Limbo, Re-Po secuestra a Randy Robertson with the intention of killing him as part of Peter Parker’s default. It’s still unclear exactly where this obsessive interest in Spider-Man comes from. Even as he talks to himself, Re-Po struggles to try and remember all the details about his past life. The only thing he knows for sure is that he did this kind of thing many times in his past life and that his memory seems fractured because someone may have taken his soul.

While trying to make sense of the crazy things he says Re-Night, Peter Parker manages to discover that it is actually Gus. The last time readers saw Gus was in The Amazing Spider-Man #14, during the Dark Web arc. There were already other indications that Re-Po is actually Gus. Not only has Marvel already hinted at the dark and violent nature of Gus, but rather his past comes into play later in this more recent story. It is in the attic of her childhood home where Rek-Rap finds clues that lead him to Peter Parker.

History shows how Gus became Re-Night and it was all from eating a cursed fruit. As is the case with Spider-Man’s new villainturns them into a monster and a servant of Limbo.

Join the conversation