Iron Man and Spider-Man are allies in the Marvel Universe

One of the things that attracts the most attention among comic fans are the fights that superheroes take part in. It's always fun to see which hero can beat which in a straight fight, but it seems like a confrontation between Iron Man and Spider-Man It would be a good lesson for the genius of Marvel. Iron Man's fight against Miles Morales would not favor Tony Stark at all, since Miles proved capable of taking down his suit in just a few seconds. A brutal encounter with Cletus Kasady made it clear that Miles Morales could take down Tony Stark with a single blow.

Miles Morales can take down Iron Man's most powerful armor in just a few seconds

Carnage Reigns Alpha features Miles' surprising effectiveness against Iron Man's technology. When Cletus Kasady returns to New York and takes over one of Iron Man's armors, causing enormous damage in different parts of the city. Miles Morales soon appears on the scene to stop the former host of Carnage. The fight seems to be completely in Cletus' favor at first. However, when Miles unleashes his full power on Cletus's chest, the villain is thrown out of control. This shows that Miles could face Iron Man if necessary, since the explosion that Miles caused completely shut down Cletus.

Iron Man's most dangerous suit was the result of the union between the Extremis virus and the symbiote in the armor Extrembiote. This armor was alive, although it was not sentient like most symbiotes from Klyntar. This gave Iron Man an absurd amount of power, and even He managed to use it to confront Knull.. This was one of Iron Man's most impressive armors, but it didn't stay with him in many numbers. The armor was stolen by Cletus Kasady, who used it after the Carnage symbiote abandoned him. This suit made Cletus was practically unstoppable, until he met Miles Morales.

The release of energy caused by Miles Morales caused the reactor of Cletus Kasady's Extrembiote suit to overload and explode. While is true that Tony Stark could easily build suits that were not vulnerable to explosion, it is surprising that one of his best equipped armors could be destroyed in such a short time. Additionally all armor Iron Man They seem to have that vulnerability in common, which gives Miles Morales a significant advantage about the iconic member of the Avengers.

Tony Stark y Miles Morales They have proven to be allies over the years, teaming up several times to fight Marvel's most powerful villains. Despite this, if there was ever a reason for the two to face each other, unless Iron Man had a suit built to fight Miles Morales, there is no reason to think that Miles Morales I wouldn't be able to defeat Iron Man with a single punch.

The comic Carnage Reigns Alpha It is now available.

