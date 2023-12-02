Spider-Man forms a new group to prepare for Marvel’s amazing Gang War event.

Spider-Man has had numerous versions in the Marvel Universe

Join the conversation

One of the next events that will shake the Marvel Universe has arrived. The great Gang War crossover has forced Spider-Man to assemble a team of heroes scattered throughout the city of NY to help calm the water in the streets. Spider-Man has been a member of the Avengers for a long time, as well as other small groups linked to the Spider-Versebut they have rarely been the ones Peter Parker has been forced to assemble a team in record time for an extreme emergency situation.

Spider-Man forms a new group to prepare for the amazing Gang War event in Marvel

The comic Amazing Spider-Man #39 shows Spider-Man forming a peculiar team of She-Hulk, Miles Morales, Spider-Woman y Elektra. The new mayor of the city Luke Cage He is committed to keeping the police and superhero patrols off the radar of Spider-Man’s new team. However, there is still the issue that some laws keep heroes completely illegal in New York, which is complicating Spider-Man’s response to the new threat.

Furthermore, all of them have to solve the problem posed by a faction of AIM, who is taking advantage of the situation in a very blatant way. This is the official synopsis:

The gang war has begun! Crime is rampant more than ever and Spider-Man cannot solve a problem that affects so many citizens alone. For this reason, Spider-Man Form a team to kill all the criminals in New York in 48 hours. Good luck, Spidey.

The events of Gang War will not be an isolated case of Spider-Man, but will affect many other collections in the Marvel Universe. Some members who are part of the new team of Spider-Man They will see that its consequences will extend to their own comics. The event will run until February and they promise big ramifications for the future state of Marvel.

Join the conversation