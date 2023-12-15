The wait for confirmation of the fourth installment of Tom Holland's Spider-Man is lengthening, but the first rumors about its cast are already beginning to emerge.

The juiciest rumor shaking the Marvel universe today is about “Spider-Man 4“, and has all the fans on the edge of their seats. Apparently, not one, but two main characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) could make an appearance in this long-awaited sequel to “No Way Home.” Could it be true? Come with me on this journey full of speculation and possible spoilers.

It has been two years since “Spider-Man: No Way Home” broke box office records, and although summer brought us “Across the Spider-Verse,” we still long to see the wall-crawler in live action. The delays ofSpider-Man 4“They are palpable, but what does this new installment have in store for us? One of the most popular rumors speaks of a possible alliance between Spider-Man and Daredevil to confront the King of Crime, Wilson Fisk.

The man without fear and an unexpected hero

Daniel Richtman, known for his leaks, has revealed that Charlie Cox, as Daredevil, would have an important role in “Spider-Man 4”, and we were also shown a little of his interaction with the arachnid in the third installment.. But what if I tell you that too Could we see Ant-Man in this mix? Yes, Paul Rudd, known for getting into trouble with the law and his history as a vigilante, could be a key ally in the fight against Mayor Fisk.

Although the idea of ​​seeing these three heroes together on screen is exciting, we must take these rumors with caution. The appearance of key MCU characters in Spider-Man films has become commonplace. The inclusion of Ant-Man would not only be an attraction for Sony executives, but also an opportunity for Marvel Studios to redeem the hero after “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania”.

Words by Tom Holland

Tom Holland has commented on his possible return to the MCU: “I'll only make another movie if it's worth it for the character.“. Holland expresses his protection and love for Spider-Man, stating that any future film will have to do justice to the character's legacy. For now, “Spider-Man 4” does not have a confirmed release date, but fans are already dreaming of the possibilities. Will this be the movie that Bring these iconic MCU characters together in an epic adventure? Only time will tell.

Other characters that could appear in the fourth installment

Expanding the universe of possibilities, “Spider-Man 4” could be fertile ground for the appearance of other iconic characters of the Marvel Universe. Among the most exciting candidates to join the adventure with Tom Holland, some intriguing options stand out.

Miles Morales, whose popularity skyrocketed with “Into the Spider-Verse,” is an obvious candidate. The inclusion of Miles would not only bring freshness to the franchise, but also would explore diversity and mentoring within the Spider-Man universe. The dynamic between Peter Parker and Miles could offer a very interesting emotional and narrative angle, especially considering the possibility of a symbolic torch passing between both characters.

Another character that could appear is Gwen Stacybut not just any version, but the Gwen Stacy de Spider-Gwen. This version of Gwen, with spider abilities, has gained a considerable fan base. Her introduction could open the doors to more complex stories and give an unexpected twist to the plot.

On the other hand, we cannot rule out the possibility of seeing Classic villains with new twistssuch as the return of characters like Doctor Octopus or the Green Goblin, but with fresh reinterpretations or even with the introduction of their versions from alternative universes.

Additionally, with the growing interest in the multiverse within the MCU, alternate universe characters They could make surprise appearances. This would not only provide narrative richness but also a surprise factor that would keep fans on the edge of their seats.

These possibilities make it clear that “Spider-Man 4” has the potential to be much more than a sequel: It could be a turning point that explores new directions and dimensions for the beloved character of Peter Parker.