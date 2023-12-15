The Spider-Man 4 movie has not yet been officially announced, but very interesting information is emerging about everything they are preparing.

Rumors about Spider-Man 4 are red hot, as it will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated films of the coming years. Above all, due to the brutal success of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Although, it must be remembered that this fourth installment of Tom Holland's Peter Parker has not been confirmed, it will still probably arrive before Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

What 2 heroes will we see in Spider-Man 4? According to the informant Daniel Richtman, the plot will revolve around Peter Parker teaming up with Daredevil (Charlie Cox) to combat crime magnate, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). But apart from these two very important characters from Marvel comics, we will also be able to see Paul Rudd's Ant-Man.

How do these two heroes fit into the story?

For starters, the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with a spell from Doctor Strange that caused no one to remember Spider-Man. Therefore, Spider-Man 4 should begin with this premise, which means that Matt Murdock, who acted as the young man's lawyer, should not remember him either, and Ant-Man, who has fought alongside him and the rest of the Avengers, should not know who either. is.

In addition, Peter Parker will begin his university life on the one hand and will restart his career as a superhero. Something that will clash with Wilson Fisk, an organized crime boss who intends to become the mayor of New York and declare war on the masked vigilantes. So, several very interesting elements are coming together for this story.

Ant Man and Daredevil and Spider-Man

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.