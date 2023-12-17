Although large entertainment corporations try to end it, piracy is still an important part of many people's daily lives. Users who, for different reasons, prefer to download movies, series, software and video games, instead of paying for them. This 2023 has not been the exception and thanks to a report, we can know the content that was most published on pirated sites during the year, where we have found a strange and funny surprise. This, since the most pirated game is Spider-Man 2, but not the PS5 one released this year.

Information taken from a report on the EarthWeb site, created by its data experts, who wanted to discover what is the most pirated content online during the year 2023. According to what they say, to achieve this they identified the main movies, games, television shows, software, audiobooks and music albums of 2023 and analyzed several torrent pages where they were available. Among the most important data, they say that the Barbie movie is the most pirated content in 2023 and the live-action adaptation of One Piece is the most torrented television program online.

Spider-Man 2 for PC that does not exist, the most listed game to hack in 2023

In the specific detail created with the results, the report indicates that, as we anticipated, Spider-Man 2 is the game that appeared available to be pirated in 2023, with 136,000 pages where it could be found on the Internet. But as many of you will know, this title is exclusive to the PlayStation 5, a console on which pirated copies cannot yet be played. That is why, due to the great expectation generated by the 2023 version, a game that was the fastest-selling in the history of PlayStation Studios, it was the wish of many PC Gamers, but their hearts were broken when they realized that They were only fake or PC versions from 2004 or 2008 that are available on computers.

Additionally, the list indicates that the survival horror remake Resident Evil 4 came in second place with 112,000 illegal torrent pages. They are followed by Dead Space with 66,100 pirated torrent pages, Hogwarts Legacy with 43,400 and Starfield with 32,400.

Regarding software, the results indicate that Microsoft Office is the most pirated program of 2023 with 291,000 pages, which as any average PC user will know, is used by many companies and people, reaching an approximate total of 1.4 million. users worldwide. The graphic editor Adobe Photoshop is the second software with 187,000 pages of illegal content on the Internet and Adobe's other products make up many of the remaining top 10, including Illustrator, Premier Pro, After Effects and all of Creative Cloud.

And in something that also caught my attention, the list highlights WinRAR, a program that can be downloaded for free and officially, which only “advises” you to pay for its license if you want it.

Movies, Music and Series

The report also provides data on pirated content in other industries, making it clear which movies, TV series and musical artists have been the most pirated. This is how it is indicated that Drake occupies first place, with more than 300,000 web pages of pirated content on the Internet and the K-pop band BTS occupies second place, with 297,000. The live-action adaptation of One Piece is also reported to rank as the most pirated TV show of 2023, with 444,000 pages of pirated content on the internet, leaving The Last of Us in second place, with 86,000 pages of illegally downloaded content. .

And regarding movies, Barbie was relentlessly crowned the most pirated film of 2023, with more than 4 million torrent pages on the Internet, followed by the film adaptation of the horror game Five Nights at Freddy's, with 131,000 pages of torrents. pirated content.

Methodology

To obtain all this data, EarthWeb indicates that they compiled an initial list that covered movies, television shows, games, audiobooks and albums released during the year, along with popular software and musical artists. They then performed Google searches for each piece of content, accompanied by the word “torrent,” ensuring that the search results included pages that mentioned both terms verbatim.

Additionally, they filtered the results to only include web pages from January 1 to December 7, and then recorded the number of pages on Google for each of these terms. With this information, they finally classified them by category, with data that was collected in December 2023.

