Marvel announces the arrival of Spider-Gwen to the main universe of Earth-616.

Spider-Man It has a lot of versions in the multiverse, which form what we understand as the Spider-Verse. One of the best known is Spider-Gwen. In an alternate universe other than Earth 616, Peter Parker never became Spider-Manbut it was Gwen Stacy who did it. On Earth-65, Gwen Stacy is bitten by a radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker. Spider-Gwen's suit is particularly distinctive and has become very popular among fans, especially after the animated films starring Miles Morales.

Now, the last big move you have decided to make Marvel is to add to Spider-Gwen to the main Marvel continuity. Despite not officially being part of the main canon of Marvel, Gwen Stacy has become one of the most popular characters of the last decade, largely thanks to the Spider-Verse franchise.

The new comic series Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider will explore every step until your landing in the Marvel Universe. Spider-Gwen's natural progression comes in the form of a completely new era that will give the character a new twist, a legacy she fully deserved. Ghost Spider. The story hints that otherworldly forces end up dragging Gwen Stacy to Tierra-616. There he will struggle to adapt to a completely new world, especially when he accepts the tragedy that constitutes the legacy of the original Gwen Stacy.

Spider-Gwen has allowed a variety of different Marvel characters to connect with each other. In fact, it is very shocking that Marvel It took so long to bring it into the official canon. Readers previously saw Miles Morales jump off the Tierra-1610 to 616, which proved to only help skyrocket his popularity even more from that point on. Is now Spider-Gwen's turn to rise to the highest positions at Marvel Comics.

The comic Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #1 will be released on April 10, 2024.

