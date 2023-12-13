Suara.com – The long-awaited film Torture Hell is finally showing in cinemas. The film, based on the legendary comic Siksa Hell by MB Rahimsyah, started showing in cinemas throughout Indonesia on Thursday (14/12/2023).

Famous actors such as Ratu Sofya, Kiesha Alvaro, and Ariyo Wahab who are believed to be the main actors add to the appeal of Siksa Hell for Indonesian film lovers to watch, especially fans of the horror genre.

Are you curious about how scary the film Siksa Hell is? Here's the review.

1. Synopsis of the film Torture Hell

Synopsis of the film Torture Hell (Instagram/@deecompany_official)

The film Siksa Neraka tells the story of four siblings named Saleh, Fajar, Tyas, and Azizah who are the children of a prominent young ustaz in a village.

Since childhood, the four brothers were taught hard. They often heard stories about heaven and hell from their father.

One day, Saleh and his younger siblings went to the opposite village without their parents knowing. Unfortunately, Saleh and his younger siblings were swept away by the river current during the trip.

The bodies of Saleh and his younger siblings then disappeared because they were swept away by the strong current. When he woke up, Saleh was already in the hell his father often talked about.

The film Siksa Hell will then show what happened in this world and the afterlife after the four brothers were lost in the fast current of the river.

Saleh's father and mother continue to look for their children whether they will be found alive or dead. During the search process, Saleh's father and mother questioned whether the 'provisions' given to their children during their life on earth were sufficient.

Meanwhile in hell, Saleh and his younger siblings looked for each other while continuing to face torture. They are tortured for the sins they have committed while living on earth and hidden from their parents.

2. List of actors for the film Torture Hell

Synopsis of the film Torture Hell (Instagram/@deecompany_official)

Rizky Fachrel as Saleh

Kiesha Alvaro as Fajar (Saleh's sister)

Queen Sofya as Tyas (Saleh's younger brother)

Nayla Purnama as Azizah (Saleh's sister)

Ariyo Wahab as ustaz as well as Saleh's father and his younger siblings

Astri Nurdin as Saleh's mother and his younger siblings

Apart from these actors, Slamet Rahardjo, Ingrid Widjanarko, Wina Marino, and Joseph Kara also starred in the film Siksa Hell. However, their characters in the film Siksa Hell have not been revealed.

The film Siksa Hell was produced by Dee Company and directed by Anggy Umbara, who has experience in directing horror films. Among the horror films directed by Anggy Umbara are Satu Suro (2019) and Khanzab (2023).

Meanwhile, the scenario for the film Siksa Hell was worked on by MB Rahimsyah as the author of the original book, as well as Lele Laila, who is known for her horror projects such as Asih 2 (2020), Qorin (2022), Ivanna (2022), and Primbon (2023).

That's a brief synopsis of the film Siksa Hell along with a list of the cast and crew who produced it.

Contributor: Neressa Prahastiwi