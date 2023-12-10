We live in increasingly rushed times. The enormous amount of content that, especially the Internet, makes available to all users, not only sometimes makes it difficult to select it, but also the way in which more people frequently consume it. Something that has caused the appearance of a new phenomenon: speedwatching.

Basically, “speedwatching” could be translated as watching content at high speed. That is, consuming movies, series, videos and other types of audiovisual content at speeds higher than normal, thus seeking to maximize the amount of information absorbed in the shortest possible time. But Is this really a healthy practice? What does science say about it?

Speedwatching, putting quantity before quality

Getty Images

Speedwatching, therefore, refers to the practice of viewing multimedia content at faster speeds than it was originally produced. Aware of this, streaming platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and other services, have incorporated features that allow users to speed up playback to X1.5, X2 or even moreleading to a faster viewing experience.

This trend has gained popularity among those looking to consume more content in less time, whether due to lack of time or simply the feeling of accomplishment in “finishing” more material.

And, although it can occur in people of any age, it is something that mainly affects younger users. Of course, this implies not conceiving a work as its creators developed it. But its drawbacks go further.

For a start, It has been shown that viewing content at high speed can affect the understanding and retention of information. Important details can be lost when the pace picks up, decreasing the quality of the viewing experience. According to the American Psychological Association, this is especially significant when it comes to minors.

“Older adults have a formed brain, but a minor, adolescent or young person is in a construction phase, so their brain is more fragile and much weaker,” they say after having discussed the topic in depth.

The speed of speedwatching can cause inattention. The mind becomes accustomed to speed, which can affect the ability to concentrate on tasks that require patience and reflection.

Can speedwatching affect mental health?

It seems proven that speedwatching is not the best way to consume and understand something, at least from the point of view of understanding and analyzing it. But, to tell the truth, there are no studies that speak of a considerable negative impact on mental health, in the medium or long term. Yes, however, it can trigger episodes of anxiety or stress. The explanation is very simple.

The speed at which content can be viewed can create a feeling of pressure to consume more, creating a mentality of accumulating material instead of enjoying and reflecting on each work.

Thus, the constant search to consume more content in less time can contribute to stress and anxiety. The mind is constantly stimulated and challenged, which can have negative effects on mental health, especially in young people.

Everything would be related, therefore, to the feeling of “reward” of consuming the more series, videos or whatever, the better. An experience closely linked to networks and other aspects of today’s society, in which sometimes it seems that it is more important to tell or share that something has been done, instead of the pleasure of enjoying it. really by himself.