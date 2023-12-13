A C63 Clubsport literally sounds like music to our ears, the device is fast too!

Last week Wouter drove the Mercedes-AMG C63S E-Performance dinges case 4Matic+ Avantgarde AMG Line M Package Full Options super-de-luxe. It's a bit of a shame that we only focus on the number of cylinders, because it is a very big car. Compared to the BMW M3, for example, it is a sight to behold.

We are still dealing with a 680 hp luxury cannon. Other cars aside, it's a great car. The problem is: you don't leave other cars out of the equation. You always compare the current C63 with the previous C63 (W205). Or even worse: the generation before that (the 204).

C63 Clubsport

That was a lot of deliciousness. A naturally aspirated 6.2 liter V8 that announced to the whole world that 6.2 naturally aspirated liters did the work. But hey, those times are over. That was the end. Or wait, no, not. Because the specialists at Väth have a very cool project, what a pun!

The project in question is the Väth C63 Clubsport and it might just be the ultimate C63 ever. The basis is a simple C63 AMG Coupé, so always the facelift model. Furthermore, Väth has taken care of just about everything. The M156 engine is equipped with a huge mechanical compressor.

Furthermore, a huge intercooler, oil cooler, downpipe with 300-cell racing cats and sports exhaust system are also fitted to this super-Benz. The result is 680 hp, exactly as much as the current C63 produces. We don't hear the tuner from Hösbach talking about torque, but it will undoubtedly be a lot.

Lots more equipment

Of course, the C63 Clubsport not only accelerates better, thanks to the Brembos with 390 mm discs and six-piston brake calipers, you will hopefully also stop a little earlier. With a KW V3 coilover set you can adjust the car to your liking. It also ensures that the car is slightly closer to the ground.

The mounted body kit consists of bumpers, skirts and various spoilers. It looks very intense. The hood and diffuser are made entirely of carbon. Of course there is also a different set of rims. They are 8.5×20 at the front, 10×20 at the back.

There is still some Clubsport feeling bubbling up in the interior. For example, the rear seat has been removed and a roll cage has been installed in its place. The front seats have been replaced with Recaro Pole Position buckets. These modifications fit perfectly with the concept of a C63 AMG.

Naturally, the top speed is higher (this is inevitable with 680 hp), so the speedometer has been upgraded. It now goes up to 400 km/h. That should get you by for the time being. In fact, it used to be the only modification that made an impression in the kindergarten parking lot.

This article Speedometer of this C63 Clubsport runs up to 400 km/h! first appeared on Ruetir.