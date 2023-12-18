New regulations are about to arrive to deal with the phenomenon of speed cameras to raise cash. The words of minister Matteo Salvini

I'm coming new rules for the use of speed cameras by local authorities. This was declared by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, during the question time of 14 December 2023 in the Chamber of Deputies. The motivation for this initiative emerged from the report presented by the minister Salvini to the Chamber, entitled “Amount of revenue obtained by municipalities and provinces by virtue of fines to motorists”.

The crusade against speed cameras to raise cash



Minister Salvini expressed criticism of the unregulated use of speed cameras by some municipalities, without however questioning it the importance of this tool to improve road safety.

Specifically, it seems that the Ministry of Transport has targeted the improper use of speed cameras, positioned on busy roads and poorly marked. These devices penalize many motorcyclists and motorists every day who seem to be misled by the context in which the speed camera is located, even if they are in violation of the rules of the Highway Code.

The implementing decree and date of application



Minister Salvini he has declared: “The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport is proceeding to define the process for adopting the implementing decree regarding the methods of use and positioning of speed cameras which has been in development for 13 years and which I plan to bring to a unified conference by the end of the month. We must put an end to the wild west of speed cameras, the installation and reporting of which must be brought back within clear and homogeneous implementation guidelines”. These innovations are expected with the entry into force of the new Highway Code, scheduled for the beginning of 2024.

A few numbers



During 2022, revenue deriving from traffic fines issued by Italian municipalities alone reached a new record of 2.7 billion euros. The most contested sanction is that relating to speeding.

Italy is at the top among European Union countries for the number of infringements detected, with over 11,000 speed cameras distributed along its roads. This figure is significant when compared with the sum of the operational stations in France and Germany, which together it doesn't even reach 8,500 units.

Some striking cases have been highlighted, including the Cadoneghe story, which you can retrace at this link.