Suara.com – After several teasers and leaks, the Realme C67 5G has finally launched to the public. Below are detailed specifications for the Realme C67 5G and its various features.

For your information, the Realme C67 5G is the first 5G cellphone to come from the Realme C Series. This smartphone is quite cheap because it only costs IDR 2 million. Such a price implies that the Realme C67 5G maintains the entry-level DNA in the C Series.

This model also comes with Mini Capsule 2.0 and flaunts the nature-inspired Sunny Oasis design. Realme C67 5G debuts for the first time in India. Previously, the company had confirmed that the Realme C67 4G would enter Indonesia on December 19 2023. It is not yet known whether they will bring the 5G version or not.

Regarding the engine, the Realme C67 5G uses the Dimensity 6100 Plus chipset with a 6 nm fabrication system. Please note, Dimensity 6100 Plus is MediaTek's new chipset which will launch in July 2023.

This chipset has an octa-core CPU with a Mali-G57 MP2 GPU. Its CPU configuration includes two Cortex-A76 performance cores (2.4 GHz) and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores (2.0 GHz).

Realme C67 5G specifications. (Realme India)

Quoted from Nanoreview and Gadget360, the Dimensity 6100 Plus was able to score an AnTuTu 10 score of 407,219 points. The performance score is almost competitive with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. It's just that the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 has 3 percent faster CPU performance than the Dimensity 6100 Plus.

Returning to the Realme C67 5G, this cellphone packs up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 2 TB via microSD card. Realme C67 5G features a 6.72-inch Full HD Plus IPS display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a peak brightness level of 680 nits.

The device packs two rear cameras configured with 50 MP + 2 MP and an 8 MP selfie sensor. The company claims that the Realme C67 5G is the thinnest cellphone in its segment because its thickness is only 7.89 mm. Following are the detailed specifications for the Realme C67 5G:

Realme C67 5G specifications. (Realme India)OS: Android 13, Realme UI 4.0Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 6100 Plus (6 nm)CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)GPU: Mali-G57 MC2RAM : 4 GB, 6 GBInternal Memory: 128 GBScreen: 6.72 inch IPS LCD, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio, 120 HzMain camera: 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/2.4Front camera: 8 MP, f /2.1Battery: 5,000 mAh (fast charging 33 W)Connectivity and Features: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, without NFC, supports IP54 certificationNetwork: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)Dimensions: 165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mmWeight: 190 gramsColor: Sunny Oasis, Dark Purple

Price of Realme C67 5G

The price of the Realme C67 5G is IDR 13,999 or IDR 2.6 million for the lowest memory variant (4GB/128GB). The highest memory model (6GB/128GB) can be purchased for 14,999 rupees or IDR 2.8 million.

It is not yet known regarding the availability of the HP Realme C67 5G in international markets, including Indonesia. Those are the details of the features and specifications of the Realme C67 5G, are you interested in waiting for this cheap 5G cellphone?