Mohammed Garrauo voted for GroenLinks/PvdA last month. He doesn’t find it a problem at all that his neighbor depicts the head of Geert Wilders on his facade at Christmas, the Enschede resident tells NOS. “That’s totally fine with me. Maybe I can persuade him to put a different image on it sometime.” But if that doesn’t happen, no problem. That’s how it goes between the neighbors in this multicultural neighborhood in Enschede.