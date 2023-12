From Katoen & Nu and The Resistance Squats in Almelo, The Peasants' Revolt Tubbergen and Stork! in Hengelo. Just four major theater spectacles from the immense repertoire of Gerard Cornelisse, who has made an unprecedented contribution to Dutch film and theater productions. It earned him a special distinction. The socially and culturally passionate Amsterdam resident of Twente can now call himself a Knight in the Order of the Netherlands Lion.