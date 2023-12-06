Sparkle, Tim wants 800 million, the extension until January arrives

The sale of Sparkle, the Tim subsidiary specializing in international connectivity, is approaching the decisive phase, but the complexity of the situation has led to a request for an extension by Kkr, the main contender in the acquisition process. The deadline for the due diligence, initially set by yesterday, has been extended until the end of January 2024. KKR’s communication confirms the continued interest in the negotiations for the acquisition of Sparkle, but the request to further deepen the due diligence suggests a willingness to examine the company’s activities in detail before making a binding offer. Currently, it seems that the Ministry of Economy and Finance is the only effective contender for the acquisition of Sparkleconsidered strategic and of interest for state control.

The negotiation takes place through Kkr, since the sale of Sparkle is an integral part of the broader agreement signed in November for the sale of the Tim network (Netco). In this context, KKR would submit the offer for the Tim subsidiary, while at the same time it has agreements with the MEF, thus guaranteeing strategic interest in the asset. Although the Ministry led by Giancarlo Giorgetti signed a memorandum of understanding for entry into the capital of Sparkle at the time of closing of the sale, the differences on the valuation of the asset remain a significant obstacle. While the Mef is interested in a price considered strategic, current valuations fluctuate between 600 and 800 million euros, leaving a wide gap that makes an imminent deal unlikely.

The additional time required for assessments, therefore, will be crucial, and the Mef appears to be the only actor actively involved in resolving the complex situation. On the other hand, Tim confirmed that the sale of Sparkle will not be crucial for the sustainability of the company, since the sale of the network (Netco) alone will guarantee the sustainability of the group. Tim’s stock, meanwhile, ended the day with a slight decline (-0.41%), but exactly one month after the board of directors’ decision on the transfer of the infrastructure, it recorded a gain of 5.56%. The match for Sparkle seems destined to continue, and the approval of the extension is up to Tim’s board of directors, who will discuss the topic on December 14th. Meanwhile, the examination of the golden power for the sale of Netco to KKR is underway, with a wait of about two months. The final decision will be of fundamental importance for the future structure of the telecommunications sector in Italy.

