loading…

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez calls on Europe and the West to recognize the Palestinian state. Photo/Bloomberg

MADRID – Prime Minister Spanish Pedro Sanchez said that Israel have systematically occupied the territory Palestine and called for recognizing a Palestinian state, the Anadolu news agency reported.

“We have seen Israel systematically occupying Palestinian territory, the West Bank. And now we see what is happening in Gaza,” he told Spanish television, TVE, as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Friday (1/12/2023).

The man who was recently re-elected to lead Spain said his government condemned the Hamas attack on October 7 but at the same time stressed the need for Israel’s adherence to human rights in its actions.

“The scenes of killing of children in Gaza raise doubts about Israel’s implementation of international human rights,” he said.

He then emphasized that the solution to end the crisis between Israel and Palestine must be political, through recognition of a Palestinian state.

Sanchez said he had heard from representatives of Muslim countries that Western solidarity was meaningless and the peace conference would not be successful because promises were not kept.

“They asked us to take concrete steps. “This step is recognition of the state of Palestine by the West and Europe,” he said.

Sanchez said that recognition of the State of Palestine would be in Europe’s interests, because firstly, such recognition would improve European morale and secondly, it would be a step towards peace which is also in the geopolitical interests of the European Union.