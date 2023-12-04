83 Spanish media have decided to sue Meta for unfair competition. Through the Information Media Association (AMI), which includes groups such as Prisa, Vocento or Unidad Editorial, more than 550 million euros are being claimed from Meta for unfair competition.

The GDPR as a justification for the offensive. The reason for the newspapers to file this lawsuit is that Meta has failed to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) between May 2018 and July 2023.

According to the AMI, Meta has “repeatedly failed to comply with Community data protection legislation, ignoring the regulatory requirement that citizens must consent to the use of their data for advertising profiling.”

Taking advantage of European resolutions. This accusation does not come from nowhere. It is not that the Spanish newspapers have detected illegitimate management by Meta. What the AMI does is take advantage of different resolutions of the European authorities on data protection, to try to get them compensated for it as involved parties.

Segmented advertising as a battlefield. According to the media that denounces Meta, 100% of Facebook’s segmented advertising sales are illegitimate. Users’ browsing data have been tracked without their consent and that would have allowed Meta to have a competitive advantage in the advertising market over its competitors, in this case the more than 80 Spanish media outlets that have filed complaints.

A story that comes from afar. The battle between the Spanish media and big technology companies is not new. From the AMI they emphasize that Meta has built its dominant position in the advertising market based on illegitimate practices such as breaking user privacy.

In contrast to media outlets, which according to AMI itself, are pioneers in digitalization in Spain and are not being able to obtain fair monetization.

A demand that can escalate. From Xataka we have consulted Meta what their position is on this matter, for the moment they remain without statements.

The lawsuit has been filed in the commercial courts of Madrid, but as it is based on European resolutions it could have an impact beyond the Spanish market.

Image | Kenny Eliason

