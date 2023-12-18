Luciano is not just a great coach: on a communication level he is winning with his morals, character, ethics with which he always goes hand in hand and availability

In football, as in life, it is always a question of choices. There are those who choose the role of the iron sergeant, intransigent and severe, incapable of taking a step back. Or at least he agrees, as Jessica Rabbit would say, to be drawn like that, so as not to go unnoticed. There are those who prefer a role that is only apparently more comfortable: the friend to confide in, the locker room door always open, only to then resolve everything in form rather than in substance.