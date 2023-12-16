The Italian coach spoke to Casa Italia, broadcast on the Rai networks: “We are aiming for the maximum at the European Championship because we are reigning champions”

“The European Championships? We don't compete to be satisfied, we will go to Germany to fight on every front. We can only aim for the maximum, we are the reigning champions, we cannot seek a lower position than that of 2020, even if it will be difficult to repeat ourselves”: thus the Italian coach Luciano Spalletti spoke on Casa Italia, broadcast on Rai Italia and Rai Play. “I too saw Italy from afar when I coached Zenit in St. Petersburg and I could have continued to do so because after the fantastic experience in Naples I received offers from the United Arab Emirates and other leagues, in which I would have been paid very well – he says -. But it wasn't football that I liked. Then the national team called and my dreams came true.”

profiles

—

The blue of the future is upon us with several players pressing to gain access to the most popular shirt: “There are some strong young players that we are following carefully, even far from Italy – continues Spalletti -. Kayode, the Fiorentina winger “I called him up but he got injured. Now let's try to evaluate them directly, live. Luca Koleosho (born in the USA, striker for Burnley in the Premier League and for the Under 21s) is another rather interesting profile.” Our thoughts then go to the Italians abroad, those who follow the Italian team from across the border: “We promise them maximum commitment, football can be an element capable of making them feel closer to their country of origin. Every time that we went to play abroad we received this “scarf around the neck”, made of human warmth that is part of being Italian”.