The coach of the visiting national team in Atreju: “At the European Championships we cannot back down with this flag on our shoulders”

Elisabetta Esposito

16 December 2023 (change at 1.28pm) – Rome

For him, football has no colors. If not blue. Politics in some cases is too much for him, but when entering Atreju, the Fratelli d'Italia party taking place in Rome, Lucci asked him for Striscia la Notizia if he had done the “quail leap” by switching from left to right, Luciano Spalletti responds with conviction: “I repeat what I said everything and always, because I know what I'm saying.” In other words, no second thoughts, but here we are talking about football and the national team. Here we go further.

flag

—

At the panel entitled “Commitment, courage, sacrifice: Italian excellence in sport” in which the Minister for Sport Abodi, Gregorio Paltrinieri, Filippo Volandri, Ambra Sabatini and Elisa Di Francisca also participate, the coach says about Italy: “We have to show that we give everything for this shirt because it is a gift and we have to wear it well. Being on the bench singing the anthem is something unique, there is no other feeling of beauty.” And on the European Championship: “Next year we will go to Germany as champions, whether the others believe in us or not shouldn't matter to us. We are the ones who must believe in ourselves and move forward with a sense of duty and commitment. We cannot back down with this flag on our shoulders.” Then he makes an unusual but important speech: “Today there is the danger of the virtual world which contrasts with the physical one, made up of real hugs. Some players like fantasy football more than football, we need to make them understand what the differences are. We are working in this direction.”

champions

—

Spalletti also analyzes the path of the Italians in the Champions League: “In my opinion it should always be seen from the perspective of what we manage to show beyond the results. For the real comparison with Europe we must take steps forward.”

the time to understand

—

Speaking about the importance of sport for younger people, the coach makes a reflection: “In schools it would be important to be able to have 'common sense time' alongside other subjects, an time in which we need to teach how to behave. 'now that we need to understand that we must leave women alone, we should never lay our hands on them. It is 'the time to understand' and it is more important than other subjects: understanding the meaning of life, the situations that can happen and the behaviors to adopt, understanding respect towards those who do not think like us, towards other religions”.

remembering sinisa

—

Finally, a thought for Sinisa Mihajlovic: “I have many memories of him. He was a loyal opponent who had sporting commitment at heart. The game and the beauty of football were central to him and when he played against Napoli he told me: he would have been happy if we had won.”

