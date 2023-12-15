The national team coach today met the guests of the church of the Good Shepherd in Rome, opened by the Community of Sant'Egidio

A special meeting today for Luciano Spalletti. The national team coach visited the church of the Good Shepherd in Rome this evening, a night reception center opened by the Community of Sant'Egidio in January 2021. “We support this community in helping those in need and these people will give us back our happiness ”, stated Luciano Spalletti, who in recent days released a video appeal in favor of the solidarity campaign “Add a place at the table at Christmas” with the solidarity number 45586, as part of FIGC president Gravina's support for lunches with the poor of the Community of Sant'Egidio.

Spalletti was welcomed by many young volunteers and the president of the Community of Sant'Egidio, Marco Impagliazzo, who declared: “The Good Shepherd is a haven and a refuge for what is defined as 'extreme poverty', that is, not having a roof over your head. But above all it is a precious opportunity to start living again, because here you can not only find a bed, but also friendship, listening, trust and encouragement, to leave a difficult past behind and start again”. This church, formerly part of a large female convent that was abandoned for over 50 years, currently offers 16 homeless people in housing emergency a comfortable bed, clean linen, a wardrobe and a bedside table to store their personal belongings.