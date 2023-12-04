The Italian coach guest at the Gran Gala: “No one is ever happy to find themselves against us. Here for the scudetto, a triumph for all of Naples”

Salvatore Malfitano

@ malfitoto

4 December 2023 (change at 9.11pm) – MILAN

Luciano Spalletti is particularly cynical when he analyzes Italy’s tough group of the European Championships, with Spain, Croatia and Albania. “Looking at the group, they could have been quarter-final matches but all the issues come to a head, these are matches to be played. Nobody is ever happy to find themselves against Italy, being in the fourth tier is certainly not something that makes our opponents happy, but we have to think about ourselves and the level of football we can show” said the coach, on the sidelines of the awards ceremony of the Grand Gala of football. “For 60-70 minutes we were an excellent team in all the matches – added Spalletti -, but then we have to move forward. When you go into the ring the match isn’t decided on the first shot, you have to show what the our best qualities and maintain them for 100 minutes.” The coach also commented on Scamacca’s injury: “Do I worry about Scamacca’s injury? Nothing worries me. There are solutions from many places. It’s up to them to sulk and show what clothes they wear.”

On Naples

—

From the blue of the national team to that of Napoli, with whom he won the scudetto last season. “Tonight I receive a prize for the scudetto, but it is the team and the city of Naples that allowed me to win it, the fans have an influential part in this success. The group was immediately collaborative, it understood how to behave and for whom we had to do it. Napoli played a very good match against a very strong Inter, the result is not real based on what we saw on the pitch. I know Mazzarri well, he is someone who works and needs time to put his football and his ideas into practice, he started from nothing and knows what he has to do.” In his past there are also the Nerazzurri, who at the moment are the favorites for the title. “It’s right that Inter are first in the table for what they have shown. I see many qualities in them. They seem like a mature team in terms of their behavior on the pitch”. But Spalletti prefers to remain cautious in his comments. “There is a great density of matches in which injuries can occur and the predictions are overturned. There is a physical and relational football that brings out better technical expression and Inter has all these characteristics” concluded the coach.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

buffoon and juve

—

Gigi Buffon also spoke about the championship, complimenting the Bianconeri: “Juve so high? I would have expected it with Pogba and Fagioli, otherwise not. So now the merits of the coach and the boys must be recognised”. And as head of the Azzurri delegation, he promotes Italy’s path towards the European Championship: “In my opinion we need to continue on this path, following the instructions that the coach is giving to the boys while continuing to have the participation and seriousness with which the boys they train. The group is complicated for us as it will be for the others. It will be a balanced group, so we never start out as doomed but with the conviction of wanting to play as protagonists the boys have already played excellent matches.” And on the criticism of Donnarumma: “he has good armour, it’s normal when you’re among the 2-3 best goalkeepers in the world. Every flaw is picked up like that, it fits.”

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED