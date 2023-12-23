Loading player

The Doñana natural park, the largest protected area in Spain, has been excluded from the so-called “Green List” of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the international body recognized by the UN which deals with nature protection. The list indicates the best protected areas in the world in terms of naturalistic conservation and sustainable management, and it is the first time that a park has been excluded from it, precisely because of bad management: as País effectively summarized, «decades of inertia” on the part of the local government today “are reflected in the enormous decline in biodiversity” of the park, which is already heavily threatened by the effects of the climate crisis.

Doñana Park is located between the provinces of Huelva and Seville, in Andalusia, in south-west Spain; it occupies an area of ​​approximately 543 square kilometers and is included in an even larger national park, often considered the largest in all of Europe. The view over the Atlantic Ocean next to the mouth of the Guadalquivir and the relative proximity to the Mediterranean Sea mean that within it there is a great variety of ecosystems: from the sand dunes along the coast to the so-called “marisma”, the large humid expanses and marshes where rare animals live, such as the Iberian lynx and the imperial eagle, and where more than 300 species of migratory birds pass by every year.

The protected area was established at the end of the 1960s and declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1994: every year it is visited by hundreds of thousands of people, who can tour it on board special buses or with private off-road tours. In recent days, however, the IUCN has announced that based on analyzes carried out over the course of two years by ten independent experts, the park no longer meets the requirements to be part of the list due to inefficient policies which have led to a progressive decline of the flora and fauna. fauna. In particular, tourism development in recent decades and the intensive cultivation of strawberries and rice in the areas near the park, often irrigated with illegal wells, have something to do with it.

The objective of the IUCN Green List is to identify and recognize protected natural areas in which effective programs for the protection of the environment and territory are implemented. Each area is evaluated by a commission of experts based on 50 parameters divided into four areas, namely governance (i.e. administration), planning, management and results.

According to the latest assessments, the Doñana park exceeded the thresholds set in only 17 of the 50 indicators evaluated, which were found to be satisfactory only with regards to the objectives related to planning. Experts in particular have reported the lack of “concrete actions” to manage threats to the protection of typical species and ecosystems. The park is the first of the 77 natural areas spread across 60 countries recognized by the IUCN to no longer meet the criteria of the list, which instead includes three Italian sites: the Gran Paradiso National Park (between Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta ), the Tuscan Archipelago National Park and the Foreste Casentinesi, Monte Falterona and Campigna National Park (between Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany).

The exclusion from the list depends partly on the climate crisis and partly on the mismanagement of the Andalusian administration, which has the task of implementing policies aimed at protecting the territory. The junta is currently led by the centre-right Popular Party since 2018, and previously for a long time by the Spanish Socialist Party.

According to critics, however, the responsibilities lie above all with the People's Party, which was accused of having attempted to defend illegal irrigation systems, to the detriment of the park, with a bill which it said would have helped around 600 families who depend on the sector agricultural in the area around the park. The proposal had been criticized by both the Spanish Ministry for the Ecological Transition and UNESCO, as well as by the European Commission, the scientific community and environmental groups: it was withdrawn at the end of November thanks to an agreement with the Ministry for the Ecological Transition which will allocate 350 million euros in funding to the natural and agricultural areas of the area.

Consultants and experts consulted by UNESCO also maintain that to resolve the issue, the measures approved in 2014 to regulate the intensive cultivation of strawberries should be applied, most of which, however, remain unimplemented.

The problems linked to land management aggravate those caused by the climate crisis. Average temperatures in the park are constantly increasing, many swamps where there would normally be several centimeters of water no longer flood and due to some fires many animals and plants have died, including centuries-old cork oaks. As Felipe Fuentelsaz of the WWF in Doñana noted, «just 2 percent of the swamp has water. The rest, 98 percent, is absolutely dry, also due to the lack of precipitation. And the aquifer has been overexploited.”

In all of 2022, 343 millimeters of rain fell in the park area, compared to a historical average of 523. The number of aquatic birds present has also significantly reduced: according to data from the Doñana biological station, ten years ago there were almost 700 thousand , while in 2022 there were less than 300 thousand. In 2016, 15 young golden eagles began to fly, in 2022 three; 70 percent of red kite pairs fail to lay eggs, or incubation is unsuccessful.

In a rather harsh editorial, El País wrote that the situation “is no less serious just because it was expected”, and “it cannot surprise anyone, given that over time alarm signals have accumulated” which foreshadowed the progressive decline of the park . The exclusion from the Green List, continues the editorial, «is much more than a slap on the wrist»: it is «the observation by independent experts and the main environmental institution in the world of the errors caused by mismanagement that have accumulated over time without the competent administration, in this case the Andalusian council, remedying it, regardless of who governed it”. According to El País, this inactivity is linked to short-sighted interests and often linked to electoral objectives “which have prevented us from clearly analyzing the problem and finding solutions”.

The park's director, Juan Pedro Castellano, did not respond to País' requests for clarification. The Andalusian minister in charge of sustainability and the environment, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, downplayed the situation and denied rumors of a possible replacement of Castellano, claiming that he has the trust of the Andalusian government.

