In the Azzurri’s group, the top seeds are the current Nations League champions coached by De la Fuente

2 December 2023 (change at 10.29pm) – MILAN

The Hamburg urn chose Spain as the top seed in group B, which also included Italy. It was the most iconic national team between the first and second decades of the 2000s, winning the European Championship twice – in 2012 by crushing the Azzurri in the final – and the World Cup in 2010. Recent history in the most important competitions is downplayed , even if the Red Furies won the last Nations League, winning on penalties against Croatia, who they find again in this group.

path

—

Spain did not encounter any particular difficulties in the qualifying round, finishing in first place with seven victories and one defeat in the eight matches scheduled on the calendar. The only misstep was made on the second day against Scotland, who instead ended up in second place, ahead of Norway, Georgia and Cyprus. Several large successes stand out such as the 7-1 against Georgia and the 6-0 against Cyprus. The certainty of the pass for the European Championship was acquired with two rounds to spare.

the star

—

Alvaro Morata. The Atletico Madrid striker, formerly of Juventus, is undoubtedly the most fearsome player at the moment. He is the captain of the national team, with which he scored 34 goals in 69 appearances: basically a goal every two games. The start to the season has been sensational so far, with 12 goals (7 in La Liga and 5 in the Champions League) collected in 17 matches. He is the Spain player to have scored the most in the qualification process, tied with Joselu, both on 4.

he ct

—

Luis de la Fuente. Flag of Athletic Bilbao as a footballer, he has over twenty years of experience on the bench. He has been a federal coach since 2013: he led the Under 19 team (winning the European Championship in 2015), the Under 18 team, the Under 21 team (winning the European Championship again in 2019) and the Olympic selection, with which got the silver medal. He therefore seemed the most appropriate name to replace the sacked Luis Enrique, after the elimination suffered by Spain at the hands of Morocco in the round of 16 of the last World Cup.

in the field

—

(4-3-3) Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Garcia; Peter, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Ferran Torres, Morata, Ansu Fati.

