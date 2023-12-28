Loading player

On Wednesday, the Spanish Council of Ministers approved the new general plan for the management of radioactive waste, which after eight years of discussions also includes the gradual abandonment of nuclear energy by 2035. Spain currently produces around a fifth of its electricity from its five active nuclear power plants, which were opened in the second half of the 1980s and designed to last 40 years. According to the plans of the government of socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, in 2035 the electricity grid in the country will have to be powered mostly by renewable energy sources.

The plan announced by the Spanish government provides that the plants still active in the country will be closed starting from November 2027, starting with the two reactors in Almaraz, in Extremadura, and continuing with those in Cofrentes (near Valencia), Trillo (Guadalajara) , Ascó and Vandellós (both near Tarragona) by May 2035. The government has said that the process to complete the dismantling of the power plants and their waste (so-called decommissioning) will cost around 20.2 billion euros, which will be financed with the taxes paid by electricity companies for the treatment of hazardous waste.

According to the plan presented by the government, the less dangerous waste will be transported to a warehouse in the province of Cordoba, which will be expanded. The most dangerous ones, however, will have to be stored in seven temporary depots, five to be built near the power plants that are currently still active and two next to those of Santa María de Garoña (near Burgos) and José Cabrera (east of Madrid), which they are already being dismantled.

The plan also envisages identifying a site within the next fifty years where nuclear waste can be permanently stored. During the mandate of Mariano Rajoy, in government between 2011 and 2018, Villar de Cañas, a small municipality in the autonomous community of Castile-La Mancha, was identified: the site, however, was deemed unsuitable and none of the autonomous communities of Spain had offered to build a permanent depot in its territory. Until then, the waste will be stored in five temporary depots near the plants being dismantled.

The right-wing opposition People's Party had tried to hinder the gradual abandonment of nuclear energy, as had one of the main lobbies in the sector, which had lobbied to postpone the terms of the so-called phase out to guarantee, in its say, stability of supplies. However, the government has made some concessions, such as extending the deadlines for submitting projects for the construction of new infrastructure for the energy transition from six to 49 months.

