loading…

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Photo/REUTERS

MADRID – Spain does not support the use of the European Union's (EU) anti-piracy naval force, Operation Atalanta, to protect Israeli-bound merchant ships from Yemen's Houthi militia in the Red Sea.

Spanish Prime Minister (PM) Pedro Sanchez confirmed this on Wednesday (27/12/2023), reported by Reuters.

The Spanish prime minister said his country was not opposed to establishing a different mission in the Red Sea, while Operation Atalanta has been fighting piracy in the Indian Ocean since 2008.

On Sunday, Spain's Interior Ministry confirmed to Agence France-Presse that Madrid “will not participate” in the mission, without explaining why.

Madrid's rejection came despite a phone call Friday between United States (US) President Joe Biden and Sanchez, which specifically focused on “condemning the Houthis' current attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea,” according to a White House statement.

Houthi government Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi commented on Spain's stance on

Sanchez explained that Operation Atalanta, which is currently led by Spain and has only one ship, a Spanish frigate, does not have the “specifications” needed to patrol the Red Sea to prevent Houthi attacks.

“The situations are completely different, and the dangers are different,” Sanchez said, stressing the two missions are “not related at all.”

(she)