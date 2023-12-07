Scandal at court, Queen Letizia and her relationship with her brother-in-law. The truth in a book

A new scandal overwhelms the royal house of Spain. Check Queen Letizia’s lover and it’s not just any person, but his own brother in law. A few days after the publication of the new book by Jaime Peñafiel, a long-time journalist specializing in royal biographies, it is the turn of Jaime del Burgoself-styled secret lover of Felipe VI’s wife, as well as the author’s “deep throat”, end up pilloried on social networks. So much so that we had to lower, at least temporarily – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – the shutter on some of his online profilestargeted by accusations of machismo and sexist violence. “Love. I bring your pashmina. It’s like having you next to me“. It is one of the tweets published on 2 and 3 December (and then deleted) with which the lawyer Jaime del Burgo, 53 years old, made known an alleged affair with what would become his sister-in-law and then future queen of Spain, Letizia Ortiz.



Read also: Melons, full powers. Premiered and voting without Salvini and Tajani. Plan

Read also: Metsola at Palazzo Chigi at Meloni’s. Premier in the EU majority. Inside

Del Burgo – continues Il Corriere – married Telma Ortiz in 2012, Letizia’s sister, and divorced two years later. The revelations are confirmed by a book, Letizia and I, by journalist Jaime Peñafiel. What is certain is only that the exuberant protagonist of the revelations contained in the book, is the outgoing brother-in-law of the sovereign. And who, dipping his pen into his passionate sentimental-erotic memories, is a writer who is often well informed, but has always been hostile to the current queen consort, whom he has kept under fire since the days of engagement with the heir to the throne, twenty years ago. Sui relations between the two Ortiz the Spanish press has often questioned itself in the past, looking for the causes of some apparent tensions which, in light of the news, could find an explanation.Oppure no.

Subscribe to the newsletter