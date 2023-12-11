Although the media has stopped talking about it, the drought is still here. Wow if it continues. While Barcelona asks the rest of the state for help, while the countryside (along the entire Mediterranean coast) assumes that the situation is critical and while Andalusia also prepares to charter ships loaded with water, the experts are beginning to get nervous.

“It’s incredible what’s happening”. And the meteorological lottery still not smiling at us. Our immediate future passes for two “brutal dorsals” the first of which will leave “probable temperature records for the month of December in numerous stations in the south of the peninsula” and the second, around the 16th, will leave most of the country in dry dock.

As MeteoSureste saidat the moment without widespread rain in sight in the southern half.

And yes, that is a problem. Above all, because “there are points in the southeast that have not even accumulated 50 liters since June 1.” In these areas, furthermore, the rainiest season of the year is autumn and autumn has a couple of weeks left. A couple of weeks that look very bad.

How bad? AEMET agree that we are going towards a scenario of atmospheric stability and in which this will have paradigmatic effects. For example, we are going to have higher than normal temperatures; but, on the other hand, stability will make the fogs very persistent in the Duero and Ebro basins (that will cause very low maximums in those places).

Of course, the rains they will keep coming (at least until the anticyclone of the 16th) to the northern part of the country. But its scope is repeatedly being very limited. In fact, As some experts point outit is not ruled out that we will not see rain for the rest of the year.

And we are getting worse. Perhaps the worst thing is that, according to research being published in recent months, “mega heat waves and megadroughts, which were expected to be typical at the end of the century, could begin to appear in the coming years.” It’s not an exaggeration.

Laura Suárez-Gutiérrez, researcher at the Federal Polytechnic School of Zurich, pointed out in elDiario.es that “Europe can face a five-year megadrought starting in 2030.” This creates a multitude of uncertainties, but one certainty. That as González Alemán pointed out“we are immersed in a period of transition towards something unknown.”

In Xataka | The cabañuelas are back: how virality and 14-day predictions are breaking meteorology

Image | Tomer Burg