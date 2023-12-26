Except for DANA, which has been noted in Tenerife and the rest of the Canary Islands, Spain lost in its own contradictions. Although the truth is that experiencing a “white Christmas” on the peninsula is something very rare for December, the last month of the year used to come loaded with water (especially for the most vulnerable areas).

Well, that's over. And at the worst moment.

Actually, it's not something new… Roberto Granda explained it, for more than 60 years, December has been going through a long process in which the “rainiest month of the year” is disappearing. Despite the fact that “December is the rainiest month of the year in large areas of the country, especially in the southwest of the peninsula,” in the last 15 years the trend is terrible.

While “in the Guadalquivir valley, the cumulative decennial has fallen by more than 400 mm on average”, in the northeast they have been chaining one dry December after another for years. This also affects the Ebro valley and the Cantabrian coast. Only Galicia and very specific points in Madrid and Murcia are free from the downward trend (although even in these cases, the increases are pyrrhic).

The cold is also no longer being felt: In no meteorological station in the country has the average temperature dropped in the last 60 years. In fact, some (like La Molina) have seen the average rise by more than four degrees. That is, if we pay attention to the data, we lost December years ago.

…but this 2023 finds us very weak. The data is very clear: 34% of Spain is on alert or emergency due to water shortage. It is logical. If “the 2021-2022 hydrological year closed as the third driest on record”, 2022-2023 was only slightly better and ended with 12% below normal rainfall. That is, “it became the sixth driest of the 21st century and the twelfth driest since 1961.”

On paper, 2024 could be wetter than previous years (El Niño puts Spain under the influence of a stronger than normal subtropical circulation and that may end up resulting in a corridor of storms across the Atlantic). But… who understands exactly what is happening in the Atlantic? Who can assure with certainty that what we “thought we knew” until now will continue to be so.

What can we expect these weeks? That is the big question, because there are several phenomena at play (an atmospheric river and a possible entry of polar cold) that could qualify everything I just said. However, as the days go by, it seems that the rains will concentrate in Galicia, in the northwest of Castilla y León and in the western Cantabrian Sea. With luck, they will reach the northwest third and, in the rest of the country, there will (maybe) some isolated showers.

As for the emergence of polar air: if the models are correct, it will be a “seen and unseen” that will be noticed at some point during the New Year's Eve weekend. Nothing, in any case, that changes the general picture.

And the sudden stratospheric warming that is being talked about? That is the possible gift of Kings and I emphasize the “possible.” For now, the models seem to give verisimilitude to the scenario in which stratospheric warming will manage to alter the jet stream and produce a good meteorological disorder in the north. There are many days and the impact may be minor, but the situation is gaining momentum.

However, that is only part of the matter. Spain not only needs the polar vortex to break, it needs that in the lottery that this phenomenon represents… we win something (and, hopefully, it is something good). It's possible? Yes, today it is possible. It is safe? Far from it.

Let's cross our fingers.

