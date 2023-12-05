“Spain is convincing itself that it likes nougat, but what it likes is praline with things,” a colleague told me a few days ago. And you just have to go to the supermarket and see the boom in “rare nougats” to be tempted to agree.

If a few years ago someone had told us that we were going to see ham, lollipop or potato chip nougats, it would have seemed impossible to us. But now the impossible thing is to find hard nougat among the towers of very expensive products with gastronomy-fiction flavors.

Are we going crazy? It could be, but the curious thing is that it is not the first time it has happened.

“Before, in the time of our grandparents, very few species of this Easter sweet were known. Individuals were content with what they had always seen at Christmas on their ancestors’ tables, with no room for innovation.” And I’m not saying it, Josep Bernat i Baldoví, a native of Sueca (Valencia), said it in 1839.

“Everything came down,” he continued, “to almond nougat, hemp seeds, hazelnuts or any other nut, and… for you to count.” And here we could close the article. One of the great authors of the 19th century in Valencia, in an essay on the traditional figure of the nougat maker, makes it clear that (despite the current boom in “premium nougat”) the only nougat is the traditional nougat.

Or I would leave it. Because, right after he adds that “on the day [de hoy] the catalog” of available nougat has become almost endless. How? “Endless catalogue”? In 1839? And before, in fact. A few years ago, the gastronomic historian Ana Vega tracked the appearance of what current legislation calls “various nougats” and it seems clear that already in 1747 there were nougats of all types and flavors.

Bernat i Baldoví himself provided a list of these varieties: “There are chorizo ​​nougat, economy nougat, long ear nougat, Indian cane nougat… In short, there are so many that it is undoubtedly difficult to count them.”

Wait, chorizo ​​nougat?





Not just chorizo ​​nougat, in fact. With stuffed loin, sausage and sausage. According to Bernat i Baldoví, “…meat nougat has always been, among Valencians, the favorite snack on every decent table.” And we are not talking about a nougat-shaped meat dish, no. As detailed, the “chorizo ​​nougat” was made by mixing the meats with “good quality almonds.”

Bernat i Baldoví does not stop there. But, after reviewing prices, properties and qualities, he also analyzes the digestive properties of this type of product. And that combination of meat and nuts may seem strange, but it is not something too strange in our environment.

In Anglo-Saxon countries, for example, there are Christmas tartlets called “mince pies”: ‘minced meat pie’. And this is because, although they are now filled with a preserved apple and raisins, in the past they did contain minced meat. In this sense, it is reasonable to think of a similar process that connects the “chorizo ​​nougat” with that of praline and chocolate.

But… Why did these meat nougats disappear?

In essence, because they never existed. And we must keep in mind that Bernat i Baldoví was a satirical-burlesque author: although we are not used to the tone, as soon as we read it carefully we see that the Sueca writer is criticizing the same thing that is criticized today: that we have gone crazy with nougats.

Yes, I am aware of the strangeness of reading a Valencian criticizing versions of a traditional product or dish from the region, but I guess you will have to believe me on this point. Because, furthermore, the nineteenth-century nougat boom is well documented.

Ana Vera’s work is eloquent on its own: By 1866, cinnamon, vanilla or “Portuguese-style” nougats were the order of the day. And we have commercial ads for chocolate nougat since at least 1905. When Bernat i Baldoví writes his text, the Valencian community is experiencing its own industrial revolution and this is noticeable in everything: also in gastronomy.

What happened is that, although it is true that the traditional nougat was “the hard one (Alicante) and the honey (soft), very soon “turrón” became a way of calling Christmas sweets of format (and way of consumption ) similar. In the 18th century, we have “marzipan, snow, lemon, strawberry and yolk” nougats.

Two centuries (or more) of nougat madness

It is reassuring to recognize that time passes, but essentially we are still more or less the same: social, technological or customary changes continue to cause the same “moral panics” as 200 years ago.

If when someone warns about the health impact of new technologies, we can always turn to medical testimonies that warned that people “could die of asphyxiation if they traveled on a train at more than 32 kilometers per hour”; Every time someone criticizes the new nougats we can link to Bernat i Baldoví’s text.

We don’t know how long the ‘premium nougat’ fever will last, but what does seem clear is that as long as technology allows new flavors and textures, there will always be people who want to buy them. And people who (with more or less sense of humor) dedicate themselves to criticizing them.

