Spain's decarbonisation continues and reaches an important milestone in 2023: this year, in fact, the country managed to produce half the electricity with only renewablesbringing the percentage of green electricity (mix which also includes nuclear and biomass) at 72% of the total.

The production from renewables in fact, it grew by 14.3% compared to the same period last year. From January 1 to mid-November 2023, according to a report by Red Eléctrica, the Redeia company responsible for the transmission of electricity and the operation of the national electricity system, renewables exceeded the annual production of the whole of 2022 (116,695 GWh) . The month of November, in particular, was favorable for the production of electricity from renewables, with a daily record reached on the 3rd of the month in which renewables were able to produce the 73.3% of national electricity.

The growth in zero-emission electricity production was certainly promoted by the country's decarbonisation plan wanted by the government Pedro Sánchezwhich has led to a boom in new plants with the aim of bringing electricity production from renewable sources to 80% by 2030.

But this year, compared to 2022, was also favorable from a meteorological point of view: the production of energy from renewables, in fact, was driven by heavier rainfall compared to the previous 12 months (in which the lowest rainfall in the historical series was recorded), which increased the production of hydroelectric plants by 39.4% of the energy mix. Photovoltaic and wind power, however, increased by 32% and 2% respectively.