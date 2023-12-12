Spain is an island. An exception. The night train is almost invisible in our country and there are no Spanish cities connected by this type of transport. In Europe that seeks to reduce polluting emissions as much as possible, the night train is back. In all of Europe except the Iberian Peninsula.

More clean. That is one of Europe’s objectives for the coming decades: to be cleaner. And in that shower of emissions that the European Union wants to give itself, transportation is key. By 2030 it wants to reduce greenhouse emissions by 55%, compared to 1990 levels. And in 2050 it wants them to be 90% lower than that year.

Along this path, reducing polluting emissions from cars, vans, trucks and airplanes will be key. Passenger cars are expected to reduce their polluting emissions by 55% from 2030. Vans by 50%. Heavy transport 45%. And aviation by 70% (in 2050). Figures that involve a more or less severe electrification of the vehicle fleet and the jump to synthetic fuels in aviation.

The alternative. In this scenario, the train hopes to position itself as a great alternative. According to data from the European Union, rail transport is responsible for only 0.4% of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere. The addition of the rest of transportation raises the figure of polluting emissions to 22.9% of the total greenhouse gases expelled into the atmosphere. In Spain this figure was 27.5% in 2018, the last year for which data is available.

An impulse. Throughout Europe, the railway is experiencing an important boost. Countries such as Germany or Spain have opted for this type of transport to reduce polluting emissions and alleviate the rise in fuel costs, greatly subsidizing its use.

But are not the only ones. France has proposed reducing short flights to a minimum and even making it mandatory to take the train when there is a reasonable alternative to the plane. The decision has ended up being supported by justice. And to this is added its commitment to night trains. In 2030 they want to have up to 10 lines to move throughout France.

Return. The European bet on the train comes with an old acquaintance: the night train. In addition to the French plans, in Austria up to 26 lines have been reopened for night trains, including destinations in various parts of Europe, such as Zurich and Hamburg, Vienna and Rome or Venice and Munich. Denmark and the Netherlands are other countries where the night train is being resumed, including connections between their capitals.

In 2020, an agreement between ÖBB and the German (DB), Swiss (SBB) and French (SNCF) state companies already proposed a project to unite up to 13 European cities, the liberalization of the roads, they point out in El País, has been key . In addition to the push from ÖBB, companies such as the Belgian-Dutch company European Sleeper are opening new lines, linking Brussels and Berlin, after passing through Antwerp, Rotterdam and Amsterdam.





Night train lines in Europe

Two exceptions. We look at all this from Spain with a strange face. Because we have two exceptions. Barcelona and Amsterdam will be connected as part of a pilot test and with the aim of deciding whether it makes sense to establish a new night line.

The second exception is Spain’s relationship with the night train. While Europe recovers it at a forced pace, in Spain it is neither present nor expected. “Compared to day trains, night trains are still a niche product,” Philipp Kosok, a public transport expert, told the Austrian newspaper Der Standard.









It wasn’t always like this. But the total absence of night trains in Spain is recent. With the Covid-19 pandemic, the last services in our country died. Then there were four routes available, known as Trenhotel, which linked Madrid with Ferrol (passing through A Coruña) and Lisbon or Barcelona with Vigo (also passing through A Coruña).

The photograph is even more bleak if we look a little further back. A little over a decade ago, in 2009, Spain had a dozen active night lines. Since its creation, Spain has had 14 Hotel Train lines. Even during the 1992 Expo, Seville and Paris were united. Today nothing remains of that.

A whole host of circumstances. The decisions that have brought us here are varied. To promote rail again as a means of transportation, it will be necessary to make things more complicated for short-haul flights. Something that is on the agenda of the PSOE and Sumar but that will be difficult to apply.

In 2021 Isaías Táboas, then president of Renfe, explained in an interview with Faro de Vigo that they considered Galician night trains as “a commercial service” and that “as such it has to be profitable.” This is how he shielded himself from the voices that asked for his return, once the Covid-19 pandemic was over. Already in 2018, many convoys were transformed into AVE trains, more profitable and with greater appeal, according to Renfe. Today, Renfe, Ouigo and Iryo do not seem to be interested in rescuing this type of train.

And, furthermore, to this is added a hidden war between Spain and France that makes it difficult to use the same train for a cross-border journey. Ouigo, from the French SNCF, has entered Spain but has demonstrated the homologation problems that exist between neighboring countries. For its part, Renfe has also encountered problems upon arrival in France. Its trains cannot operate in the northern part of France.

