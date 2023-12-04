SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket on Friday. It’s not a news event, it happens two to three times a week. On Sunday he launched another. They were the 88th and 89th launches of 2023 for SpaceX, which plans to reach 100 this year.

In both cases, the rocket returned from space and landed on its own so it could be reused. And so it was, in a completely routine manner and without great fanfare, as SpaceX exceeded 250 successful landings with their Falcon rockets.

A 96% success rate

He landing number 250 of a Falcon booster took place on Friday, December 1, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, the California military base from where SpaceX conducts its West Coast launches.

Although SpaceX is the only company in the world capable of doing this, the landing maneuver fails so rarely that it has become routine, as shown by the fact that we are celebrating such a high round number.

Perhaps even more surprising is that this was the 176th consecutive successful landing. SpaceX has had very few errors in the maneuverdespite the fact that most landings occur on a floating barge at sea.

In total there have been 261 landing attempts by a Falcon booster, so only 11 failures have been recorded. The success rate is 96%, and counting.

In a Falcon 9 rocket, what is recovered is the propellant or first stage (in addition to the cowl, the part that covers the satellites, which is fished directly from the sea). In this case, the stage B1061 made its seventeenth landing.

It is an impressive number, and explains why the rocket had a tan appearance, but the record is held by the B1058 stage with 18 successful missions.

The 250th landing it happened on land. Most of the time this is not the case, since the launch profile does not allow the rockets to return to land due to lack of fuel, so they usually land on an autonomous barge in the Atlantic Ocean or the Pacific Ocean.

197 of the landings have taken place on one of these floating barges, with names like Of Course I Still Love You, Just Read the Instructions or A Shortfall of Gravitas. Thanks to autonomous navigation, these barges or ‘droneships’ are capable of remaining at a fixed point in the ocean while the rocket arrives.

When the rocket lands, a robot is responsible for fixing its legs to the platform so that it does not fall (something that happened on one occasion when the sea was rough).

Image | Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands

The main payload of the Falcon 9 that completed the 250 landing was an 800 kg South Korean military satellite. Also on board were 24 other smaller payloads, including the first Irish satellite (EIRSAT-1) and the first canary satellite (ALISIO-1).

ALISIO-1 is a 1.16 kg nanosatellite operated by the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands (IAC). Its main instrument, the DRAGO-2 camera, will observe the Earth in the near infrared. It is the most compact infrared space camera available, at least in terms of weight, volume and energy consumption.

The satellite will be used to detect and carry out he natural disaster monitoring both in the Canary Islands and in other parts of the planet, complementing the work of large satellites such as Sentinel-2, from the European Space Agency, or Landsat, from NASA.

ALISIO-1 will monitor crop desertification, flooding, fuel spills in the oceans and all types of environmental effects related to climate change.

Imagen | SpaceX

