The second test launch of Starship continues to leave amazing images. SpaceX just published a promotional video with some unpublished perspectives of what we experienced last November 18. Among them, the first shots from an onboard camera of the Super Heavy propellant.

We also hear for the first time audio of the ‘go/no-go’ procedure, in which the flight director consults with the leaders of each subsystem if the rocket is ready to take off. The video (which you can see below) makes your hair stand on end and comes at a key moment for SpaceX.

Elon Musk says that we need to get to Mars by 2033, and is trying to sell shares of SpaceX at an extraordinary valuation of the company ($175 billion). SpaceX just installed an illuminated sign at its Starbase facility that says ‘Gateway to Mars.’ The access point to Mars.

Some unpublished images





The Super Heavy booster’s 33 Raptor 2 engines before ignition. Their reliability was in doubt, but they operated at full power during the rocket’s ascent phase. Musk is already talking about Raptor 3 engines for the future Starship V2.





Just before ignition, the flame deflector’s water jets were activated, a new element that helped preserve the integrity of the platform at takeoff. According to Musk, he will not need repairs for the third flight.





The Super Heavy booster generated more than 7,000 metric tons of thrust in the climb. Its 33 engines fueled by methane and liquid oxygen formed diamond patterns known as shock diamonds.





Although we were not able to see them live, SpaceX recovered some images from a camera on board the Super Heavy booster, like this one of takeoff. The Starship launch base is located at the mouth of the Rio Grande, southeast of Texas, surrounded by lagoons, sand dunes and the Atlantic Ocean.





The CO2 fire suppression system in action. Along with new electronic thrust vectoring controls, this new element of the Raptor It was fundamental so as not to repeat the problems of the first launch.





Another image from Super Heavy’s point of view, in this case the booster sees the Starship moving away after stage separation.





The moment of hot stage separation and Super Heavy’s turning maneuver. I know that the Starship stage already has its six engines on and the booster is firing its engines to turn 180 degrees and try to land.





Unfortunately we did not see the splashdown attempt because the Super Heavy stage exploded for reasons that are still unclear, but could have to do with the movement of fuel during the aggressive turn maneuver.





An image of the rise of Starship, which crossed the border of space for the first time and touched 150 kilometers in altitude.





A clearer image of Starship in full rise.





The explosion of Starship after activating the flight termination system. She had some problem with the engines that led to her self-detonation.

The full video

It is worth watching the full video that SpaceX shared on their profiles. X and YouTube. In the video we can see in slow motion the sequence of turning the Raptor engines on and off, which is spectacular. Or Musk celebrating (and apparently surprised that the stage separation went well the first time).

The video ends with the reminder that we will soon see the third comprehensive test launch, which involves the models Starship 28 y Super Heavy Booster 10. She could be the first Starship to reach near-orbital speed and re-enter over the Pacific. In addition, it will be the first time that SpaceX tests fuel transfer (with internal tanks) in mid-flight, one of the maneuvers that Starship will have to perform on its trips to the Moon for NASA.

