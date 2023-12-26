SpaceX is in mourning. The historical propellant B1058 fell onto the barge in the waves and strong winds of the Atlantic after landing for the 19th time.

“The propeller overturned on the autonomous barge during its transport back to port this morning,” SpaceX explained on Sunday. The rocket had launched 43 Starlink satellites and successfully landed on the Just Read The Instructions autonomous barge. Due to the storm, He fell on his way back to Cape Canaveral.

The news comes as a shock to SpaceX fans who were hoping B1058 would become the first rocket to reach the 20-flight goal.

Two astronauts and 860 satellites

B1058 debuted on May 30, 2020 in one of the most important missions in SpaceX history: the launch of astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, the first crew members of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, to the International Space Station.

Two years later, during a Starlink mission, B1058 became the first SpaceX booster to successfully complete 14 flights. Since then has broken all records taking off and landing 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 times for the first time.





The nineteenth and final landing of booster B1059

The oldest rocket in the SpaceX fleet completed its nineteenth and final flight on December 23. He has launched more than 860 satellitesa total of 260 tons of cargo in three and a half years.

Improved legs so that it does not happen again

The rocket Falcon 9 Block 5 It was originally certified for 10 missions. SpaceX later increased its life expectancy to 15 flights, but an in-depth evaluation of B1058 showed that it could continue flying until at least 20 missions were completed.

Unlike the future Starship, the Falcon 9 is a partially reusable rocket. SpaceX reuses the cowling (the upper cone that protects the satellites) and the first stage (a nine-engine booster that is capable of returning on its own and landing).

The most modern Falcon 9 thrusters have Improved legs with self-leveling ability that mitigate the problem of wind and waves, according to SpaceX. In any case, it is not a frequent problem. The B1060, B1061 and B1062 boosters have already flown 17 times and are ready to beat the record that B1058 could only touch.

